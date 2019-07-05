UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Iran Should Enhace Trade Ties: President FPCCI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 06:44 PM

President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and industries Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai has said that there is great potential of exploring new avenues of cooperation in trade and economics between Pakistan and Iran

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th July, 2019) ; President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and industries Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai has said that there is great potential of exploring new avenues of cooperation in trade and economics between Pakistan and Iran.He was talking to the Iranian Minister of Industries, Trade and Mines Reza Rehmani who visited FPCCI along with official delegation consisting of Iranian government officials and businessmen from meeting with President FPCCI and business community of Pakistan.He said that it is the need of hour in current global economic scenario that both countries should come forward to enhance and strengthen bilateral ties by facilitating the business communities to in terms of banking channels, visas, harmonization of rules and regulations and border trade facilitation.Achakzai said that Pakistan should not lag behind in developing economic ties with Iran.

While briefing the current position of trade and economic ties between Pakistan and Iran, he said that despite of the fact that as per PTA between both the countries about 647 items has been granted concession in import duties the volume of total trade is US $ 1.

3 billion which is far from the existing potential.

On the other side similar commodities are also exchanged under smuggling in a notable volume.President FPCCI urged for establishing reciprocal banking channels in both countries to remove great trade hurdle between the two countries.

He further said that Pakistan and Iran should also establish a Joint Chamber of Commerce between FPCCI and CC MA which will not only facilitate the business communities but also to advise the governments for appropriate and prudent policies for the promotion of trade and economic relations.The Iranian Minister appreciated and acknowledged the views and hospitality of the FPCCI that extended to the whole Iranian delegation and said that there is a great trade potential between both the countries and suggested that the business communities should make Joint ventures in various sectors.

He further said that the experts of both sides should work together for exploring the new avenues of trade, investment, tourism, culture and technical assistance. At last on this pleasure moments both sides exchanged memento and traditional crests.

