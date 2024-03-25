Pakistan, Iran Trade Expansion Discussed
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2024 | 09:14 PM
Kafeel Hussain Group CEO, and renowned architect Kafeel Hussain recently held a meeting with Iran's Counsel General in Karachi Nourian Hussain Nourian, to discuss mutual interests
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Kafeel Hussain Group CEO, and renowned architect Kafeel Hussain recently held a meeting with Iran's Counsel General in Karachi Nourian Hussain Nourian, to discuss mutual interests.
During the meeting, Kafeel Hussain highlighted the strong commercial and business relations between Pakistan and Iran. He mentioned that Pakistan has experienced a 13.5% annual increase in imports from Iran over the past 24 years and efforts are being made to further enhance this growth.
Kafeel Hussain emphasized the importance of formalizing free trade agreements to boost bilateral trade between the two countries. He emphasized that such agreements would facilitate easier access to markets for products and services from both nations, thereby promoting economic stability. In 2022, Pakistan's imports from Iran reached $1.448 billion, while exports to Iran amounted to $842.8 million.
He also emphasized Iran's potential role in helping Pakistan overcome challenges such as gas shortages and other crises, which would contribute to the economic stability of both nations.
Counsel General Hassan Nourian echoed similar sentiments, stating that both countries are taking comprehensive measures to improve their economic conditions.
He acknowledged the significant potential for trade enhancement between Iran and Pakistan but stressed the need to address challenges such as smuggling, diversification of high-value products, and maximizing trade capabilities. Nourian Hussain Nourian emphasized the importance of concrete steps to tackle these challenges and further strengthen trade relations.
He also expressed the desire for Muslim countries to promote peace in the region through brotherly cooperation, while also highlighting the potential for cultural, commercial, and economic growth through investments between Pakistan and Iran.
Recent Stories
Senegal anti-establishment candidate wins presidency after rival concedes
Privatization of loss making entities priority of govt: Prime Minister Shehbaz S ..
CS Sindh for collecting data to issue Kisan Card
Youths have potential to drag Pakistan out of crises: Hajji Aslam Bhalli
Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Maryam Nawaz
Shafqat Shah congratulates Christian community on Palm Sunday
Global stock markets fluctuate as geopolitics, inflation concerns rise
National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana region
PPP government ensures protection of temples: Mayor
PM, German ambassador discuss ties
Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on rise: CM
BoG, BKMC Swabi congratulates Dr Amjad for pride of performance award
More Stories From Business
-
Global stock markets fluctuate as geopolitics, inflation concerns rise56 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to overcome inflation, increase trade: Jam Kamal1 hour ago
-
SECP issues circular regarding intimation of share transfer1 hour ago
-
Ministerial Committee reviews Ramadan package1 hour ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan visits TDAP2 hours ago
-
Stock markets drop as geopolitics, inflation concerns weigh3 hours ago
-
LCCI demands gas tariff hike withdrawal4 hours ago
-
Chinese shares close lower on Monday4 hours ago
-
Iron ore futures close higher4 hours ago
-
SECP issues circular regarding intimation of share transfer5 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 373 points6 hours ago
-
Rupee gains one against dollar3 hours ago