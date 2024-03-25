Open Menu

Pakistan, Iran Trade Expansion Discussed

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2024 | 09:14 PM

Kafeel Hussain Group CEO, and renowned architect Kafeel Hussain recently held a meeting with Iran's Counsel General in Karachi Nourian Hussain Nourian, to discuss mutual interests

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Kafeel Hussain Group CEO, and renowned architect Kafeel Hussain recently held a meeting with Iran's Counsel General in Karachi Nourian Hussain Nourian, to discuss mutual interests.

During the meeting, Kafeel Hussain highlighted the strong commercial and business relations between Pakistan and Iran. He mentioned that Pakistan has experienced a 13.5% annual increase in imports from Iran over the past 24 years and efforts are being made to further enhance this growth.

Kafeel Hussain emphasized the importance of formalizing free trade agreements to boost bilateral trade between the two countries. He emphasized that such agreements would facilitate easier access to markets for products and services from both nations, thereby promoting economic stability. In 2022, Pakistan's imports from Iran reached $1.448 billion, while exports to Iran amounted to $842.8 million.

He also emphasized Iran's potential role in helping Pakistan overcome challenges such as gas shortages and other crises, which would contribute to the economic stability of both nations.

Counsel General Hassan Nourian echoed similar sentiments, stating that both countries are taking comprehensive measures to improve their economic conditions.

He acknowledged the significant potential for trade enhancement between Iran and Pakistan but stressed the need to address challenges such as smuggling, diversification of high-value products, and maximizing trade capabilities. Nourian Hussain Nourian emphasized the importance of concrete steps to tackle these challenges and further strengthen trade relations.

He also expressed the desire for Muslim countries to promote peace in the region through brotherly cooperation, while also highlighting the potential for cultural, commercial, and economic growth through investments between Pakistan and Iran.

