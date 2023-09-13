Open Menu

Pakistan, Iran Vow To Nurture Economic Advancement

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Pakistan, Iran vow to nurture economic advancement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam called on Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, & Privatization Dr. Shamshad Akhtar here on Wednesday.

According to a press statement issued by the finance ministry, the discussion focused on fortifying the existing ties between the two nations and delving into opportunities for future economic partnership.

Both sides reaffirmed their dedication to boosting mutual cooperation and nurturing economic advancement, the statement added.

More Stories From Business