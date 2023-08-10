Open Menu

Pakistan, Iraq Sign Convention For Elimination Of Double Taxation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has initiated negotiations on the convention for the elimination of double taxation with respect to taxes on Income, Capital and the Prevention of Tax Evasion with the Republic of Iraq

In this connection, tax delegations of both the countries met here for the first round of negotiations from August 7 to 9, 2023, said a news release issued here on Thursday.

After detailed deliberations, a consensus was achieved and draft of the convention was initiated by the respective heads of delegation on August 9th.

The convention would not only provide safeguards against double taxation on the income of the residents of both the countries but will also promote economic cooperation and enhance investments.

It will further strengthen the existing bilateral economic relations between the two contracting states.

It will provide adequate certainty in respect of taxation rules applicable to cross-border business transactions, dividends, interests, royalties and fee for technical services and income from automated digital services etc.

Taxpayers of both countries will get relief from double taxation resulting in further boosting up the trading activities in both countries.

