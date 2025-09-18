Pakistan is committed for economic, regulatory reforms to facilitate foreign investment; Ahad Cheema

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Establishment Division, Ahad Cheema here on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting focused on the strategic road map of the board of Investment (BOI).

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Finance, Bilal Azhar Kayani, Secretary BOI, and other senior officials.

The Primary objective of the meeting was to deliberate on policy measures aimed at accelerating economic growth, improving Pakistan’s investment climate, and increasing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI),said a release issued here on Thursday.

Federal Minister Ahad Cheema expressed satisfaction with the ongoing progress on the regulatory reforms framework during the BOI briefing on the reforms package. He conveyed optimism that Pakistan will develop a comprehensive regulatory reforms package soon, which he believes will be a game changer for the country’s investment climate.

The federal minister underscored the urgent need to operationalize Specialized Economic Zones (SEZs) in a structured and efficient manner.

He highlighted that SEZs are a critical component of Pakistan’s economic strategy, contributing significantly to industrial expansion, employment generation, and technological advancement.

He emphasized that strong intergovernmental coordination, particularly between federal and provincial levels, is key to ensuring the success and global competitiveness of these zones.

Another theme of the discussion was the adoption of data-driven, market-based strategies for the development and management of SEZs.

Minister Cheema directed that export promotion and industrial growth must be backed by competitive, evidence-based data to ensure long-term viability and to make these zones more attractive to international investors.

The Minister was also briefed on the status of reforms and the collaborative efforts underway between federal and provincial governments.

He appreciated the proactive alignment of provincial authorities with the BOI’s reform agenda and recognized it as a cornerstone for creating a seamless and unified national investment framework.

In accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Minister Cheema reiterated the importance of improving Pakistan’s “Business Ready” ranking.

He noted that this goal was directly tied to strengthening the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) framework. A robust and transparent business environment, he said, is essential for enhancing Pakistan’s global competitiveness and unlocking new avenues for foreign investment.

Concluding the meeting, Minister Cheema expressed the confidence in the ongoing reform efforts and praised the close cooperation between federal and provincial institutions.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly ecosystem and positioning Pakistan as a prime destination for regional and international investment.