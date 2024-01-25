Open Menu

Pakistan Is Most Attractive Investment Destination For US Investors: Masood

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 25, 2024 | 03:54 PM

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2024) Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan says Pakistan is the most attractive and profitable investment destination for US investors.

He was talking to President Pakistan Chamber of Commerce USA Amir Piprani and his team during a virtual meeting in Washington.

The Ambassador said the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would provide every possible facilitation and one-window solution to investors in reaping benefits of a huge market of Pakistan and the region.

He highlighted that the IT, energy, agriculture and minerals remained our priority areas.

However, we would facilitate every single investment in all areas of our economy.

Masood Khan said the SIFC has been established to ensure that foreign investors especially Pak-American business community who wanted to invest in their motherland are properly facilitated in their business pursuits in Pakistan.

On the occasion, Amir Piprani briefed the Ambassador about activities of PCC-USA, especially Pakistan Business Expo 2024 which would be held in October in Houston and would showcase various Pak products in diverse areas including sporting & surgical, IT, beauty and health, food and beverages, oil and gas, home living and textile and jewels.

