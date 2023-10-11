Pakistan, IsDB explore ways to promote economic cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar met the Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser in Morocco on Wednesday.

According to a press statement issued by the finance ministry, the meeting aimed to foster productive discussions on economic cooperation and development initiatives.

Both sides explored various avenues to strengthen financial ties and promote economic growth, underscoring the importance of collaboration between Pakistan and the IsDB.