Pakistan issues commemorative coin to mark 550th anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan has issued commemorative coin to mark the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji, the founder of Sikh religion, it was officially stated here on Wednesday.

With a picture of Sikh temple in the background, the Rs.

50 commemorative coin is inscribed with the words: "550th Birthday Celebrations SRI GURU NANAK DEV JI 1469-2019".

Pakistan and India have already signed an agreement for the opening of the Kartarpur corridor.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to inaugurate the corridor on November 9, which will facilitate the Sikh community to visit their most revered place in Pakistan.