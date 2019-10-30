UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Issues Commemorative Coin To Mark 550th Anniversary Of Baba Guru Nanak

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 01:08 PM

Pakistan issues commemorative coin to mark 550th anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak

Pakistan has issued commemorative coin to mark the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji, the founder of Sikh religion, it was officially stated here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan has issued commemorative coin to mark the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji, the founder of Sikh religion, it was officially stated here on Wednesday.

With a picture of Sikh temple in the background, the Rs.

50 commemorative coin is inscribed with the words: "550th Birthday Celebrations SRI GURU NANAK DEV JI 1469-2019".

Pakistan and India have already signed an agreement for the opening of the Kartarpur corridor.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to inaugurate the corridor on November 9, which will facilitate the Sikh community to visit their most revered place in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Visit Temple November Agreement Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Thai Prime Minister Seeking to Restore Suspended U ..

4 minutes ago

Four die, eight injured as tractor trolley falls i ..

4 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for enhancin ..

4 minutes ago

Akbar-ur-Rehman and Naveed Malik hit tons, Hassan ..

25 minutes ago

Azadi march unmasks plunders: Punjab's minister fo ..

4 minutes ago

Pedestrian bridge, direly in need at Kashmir Highw ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.