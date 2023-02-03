Pakistan, Italy agree to enhance economic cooperation

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Secretary of Economic Affairs Division Dr. Kazim Niaz held a meeting with the Director General (DG) Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) Rome, Luca Maestripieri along with Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese.

Maestripieri said that the Italian government aims to work with the government of Pakistan to enhance economic cooperation with a focus on enhancing economic assistance through development projects.

He said, "Pakistan is a very important country for us and we will continue to engage with the Government of Pakistan through our economic cooperation", said a press release issued here.

Furthermore, it was stated that the government of Italy is placing special focus on enhancing the people-to-people contact between both countries.

For this reason, prime priority is being given to establishing and developing the linkages between the universities, government institutions and trade bodies of both countries. The development projects in various areas will further strengthen and boost the ties between both countries.

The Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese apprised that the Government of Italy is soon opening the office of Italian Trade Agency which will enhance the trade relationship between Pakistan and Italy.

Dr Kazim Niaz, the Secretary, the Ministry of Economic Affairs appreciated the Government of Italy's pledge in the Resilient Pakistan Conference, Geneva.

He further acknowledged the Government of Italy's continuous support to Pakistan for economic development activities in Pakistan which include the olive culture value chain; Economic Transformation Initiative in Gilgit Baltistan; Command Area Development work of Kaitu Weir Project Kurram Tangi Dam; and the Establishment of Heritage Field Schools for the preservation of cultural heritage.

While acknowledging the vital role of Italian economic assistance in the socio-economic development of the people of Pakistan, the Secretary MoEA sought the support of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation in the development of the tourism sector.

The Director General along with his delegation Stefano Glinianski, Director Assessment Unit, Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Grancesco Capeccbi, Director General for Development Cooperation, Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is visiting Pakistan.

During the visit, they will go to Lahore and Gilgit for meetings with Chief Secretary of Gilgit Baltistan and Chairman Planning and Development board Punjab.

Senior official representatives from both sides attended the meeting.

