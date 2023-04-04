Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Italy Sign Rs500 Mln Agreement For Improved Healthcare Of Children, Women Under BISP

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2023 | 07:35 PM

Pakistan, Italy sign Rs500 mln agreement for improved healthcare of children, women under BISP

Pakistan and Italy on Tuesday reached an agreement under which funds amounting to Rs 500 million would be spent to ensure better healthcare facilities for children and women under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ):Pakistan and Italy on Tuesday reached an agreement under which funds amounting to Rs 500 million would be spent to ensure better healthcare facilities for children and women under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

The agreement was signed by Co-Director PIDSA Pakistan Islam Zaib, Co-Director PIDSA (Pakistan Italy Debt Swap Agreement) Italy Pietro Del Sette and BISP Director General Naveed Akhtar, a news release said.

Among others, the signing ceremony here at the Ministry of Economic Affairs was witnessed by Secretary of Economic Affairs Division Dr Kazim Niaz and Italian Embassy's Charge d'Affaires Roberto Neccia, besides Italian Agency for Development Cooperation's newly appointed Director Francesco Zatta.

Under the agreement, children, pregnant and lactating women in the targeted districts of Balochistan including Jhal Magsi, Khuzdar and Lasbella would be provided with improved health facilities.

The programme would facilitate around 16,000 children below two years of age, by providing specialized nutritious food and taking care of immunization and regular health checks of mother and child in the above flood-affected districts of Balochistan.

The Nahsonuma Programme's objective is to prevent stunting in children under 2 years of age, improved weight gain of pregnant women during pregnancy, reduced anaemia and micronutrient deficiencies, improved awareness of maternal and early child health and nutrition, reduced disease burden through improved uptake of available health and nutrition services and prevention of low birth weight.

The whole programme covers 156 districts of Pakistan through World Food Programme and Benazir Income Support Programme.

In addition, a loan of 50 million Euros from the ECO Trade and Development Bank (TDB) has been signed and disbursed already, besides an amount of 20 million Euros from German state-owned investment and development bank � KfW grant has been secured for the same purpose.

The instrument of financing is planned to be signed during G2G in Berlin in May this year.

In addition to that, the French Development Agency (AFD) is also providing a grant of 45 million Euros for addressing the nutrition-related issues of the residents of the Newly Merged District (NMD) and four Southern districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs is also in negotiations with other donor agencies to secure more funds to address the issues of nutrition and improve the overall health conditions of the children, and pregnant and lactating women in the disaster-hit areas of Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Balochistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa German Bank Berlin Same Italy Khuzdar May Women From Agreement Weight Million

Recent Stories

Google Staff Protesting Mass Layoffs in London

Google Staff Protesting Mass Layoffs in London

4 seconds ago
 US Lawmaker Says Introduced Bills to Cut Nondefens ..

US Lawmaker Says Introduced Bills to Cut Nondefense Spending, Save $1 Trillion O ..

32 seconds ago
 World Bank Slightly Downgrades 2023 South Asia Gro ..

World Bank Slightly Downgrades 2023 South Asia Growth Prospects to 5.6%

26 seconds ago
 US Warns of Tightening Oil Prices in 2024 - Energy ..

US Warns of Tightening Oil Prices in 2024 - Energy Dept.

34 seconds ago
 US Has Plans to Help Ukraine Develop Natural Gas R ..

US Has Plans to Help Ukraine Develop Natural Gas Resources - Energy Dept.

35 seconds ago
 Dubai logs over AED2.7bn in realty transactions Tu ..

Dubai logs over AED2.7bn in realty transactions Tuesday

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.