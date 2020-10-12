Pakistan, ITFC sign agreement of US$ 386 mln for import of oil, LNG

Pakistan and International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) - a subsidiary of Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group - on Monday signed a financing agreement of US$ 386 million for import of oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ):Pakistan and International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) - a subsidiary of Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group - on Monday signed a financing agreement of US$ 386 million for import of oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

According to a statement issued by the economic affairs ministry, this facility will be utilized by Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Pak Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) and Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL). The Agreement was signed among the Economic Affairs Division and ITFC and the representatives of PSO, PARCO and PLL.

The financing agreement provides trade financing amounting to US $386 million for a period of one year for import of oil and LNG.

The ITFC has agreed to provide trade financing of US$ 1.

2 billion during the year 2020 for import of oil and LNG by PSO, PARCO and PLL.

It may be recalled that this facility is a part of Framework Agreement signed with the ITFC in April 2018 for a total envelop of US$ 4.5 billion over for a period of three years (2018-2020).

Signing of this financing facility will be helpful in financing oil and gas import bill of the country and easing of pressure on foreign exchange reserves of the country. This agreement also reflects confidence of international financial institutions in Pakistan's economy and its future.

During the signing ceremony, both sides voiced hope to work closely with each other for mobilization of socioeconomic development of the country.