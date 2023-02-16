Pakistan-Japan sign minutes of 7th Joint Government Business Dialogue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar and Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Mitsuhiro Wada signed the minutes of 7th Pak-Japan Joint Government Business Dialogue here on Thursday.

According to press statement issued by commerce ministry, Japanese ambassador signed the document on behalf of Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Ryuji Satomi.

On the occasion, Federal Minister Syed Naveed Qamar emphasized that Japan was an important trading partner of Pakistan and conveyed gratitude to the government of Japan for their continuous support during the recent floods.

Ambassador Wada Mitsuhiro said that Japan attached immense importance to its relationship with Pakistan and is fully committed to further improving ties in all areas of mutual interest.

Both sides reaffirmed the commitment to further develop the bilateral economic ties.

The Joint Business Dialogue is a regular government and business level interaction between Pakistan and Japan and the 7th session of the dialogue was held on September 29, 2022 in Islamabad.