Pakistan, Japan sign two projects in weather surveillance, health sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Pakistan and Japan on Thursday signed two Japanese grant-in-aid projects in the sectors of weather forecasting and surveillance; mother and child healthcare.

The Notes of the projects were signed and exchanged by Secretary of Economic Affairs Division (EAD) Dr Kazim Niaz and Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan WADA Mitsuhiro on behalf of their respective governments at a ceremony held here.

Whereas, the Grant Agreements were signed by EAD Joint Secretary Saeed Ashraf Siddiqi and Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Pakistan Naoaki MIYATA, a news release said.

Japan has provided additional grant amounting to of ¥ 832 million (US$ 5.4 million) for ‘Installation of Weather Surveillance Radar in Sukkur City’ and ¥671 million (US$ 4.4 million) for ‘the Extension of Maternal and Child Health Care Facilities in Sindh’ to Pakistan through JICA.

These grant-in-aid projects are aimed to improve the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s capabilities in meteorological observation, weather forecasting and dissemination of forecast/warnings besides strengthening medical services in the children hospital and MCH (Mother & Child Healthcare) center in Liaqat University Hospital, Hyderabad/Jamshoro, Sindh.

EAD Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz appreciated the government and people of Japan for their valuable support with the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Pakistan WADA Mitsuhiro assured his commitment to work closely with Pakistan to further strengthen the friendly ties and bilateral cooperation.