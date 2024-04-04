Open Menu

Pakistan, Japan Sign Two Projects In Weather Surveillance, Health Sectors

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Pakistan, Japan sign two projects in weather surveillance, health sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Pakistan and Japan on Thursday signed two Japanese grant-in-aid projects in the sectors of weather forecasting and surveillance; mother and child healthcare.

The Notes of the projects were signed and exchanged by Secretary of Economic Affairs Division (EAD) Dr Kazim Niaz and Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan WADA Mitsuhiro on behalf of their respective governments at a ceremony held here.

Whereas, the Grant Agreements were signed by EAD Joint Secretary Saeed Ashraf Siddiqi and Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Pakistan Naoaki MIYATA, a news release said.

Japan has provided additional grant amounting to of ¥ 832 million (US$ 5.4 million) for ‘Installation of Weather Surveillance Radar in Sukkur City’ and ¥671 million (US$ 4.4 million) for ‘the Extension of Maternal and Child Health Care Facilities in Sindh’ to Pakistan through JICA.

These grant-in-aid projects are aimed to improve the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s capabilities in meteorological observation, weather forecasting and dissemination of forecast/warnings besides strengthening medical services in the children hospital and MCH (Mother & Child Healthcare) center in Liaqat University Hospital, Hyderabad/Jamshoro, Sindh.

EAD Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz appreciated the government and people of Japan for their valuable support with the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Pakistan WADA Mitsuhiro assured his commitment to work closely with Pakistan to further strengthen the friendly ties and bilateral cooperation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Sukkur Japan All Government Million

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law ..

Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi

1 hour ago
 Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women seri ..

Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi

2 hours ago
 PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicio ..

PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder

2 hours ago
 IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

4 hours ago
 Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

5 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM ..

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah

5 hours ago
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ..

PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

8 hours ago
 UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistan ..

UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..

17 hours ago
 Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive' ..

Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell

17 hours ago
 S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft p ..

S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business