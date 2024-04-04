Pakistan, Japan Sign Two Projects In Weather Surveillance, Health Sectors
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Pakistan and Japan on Thursday signed two Japanese grant-in-aid projects in the sectors of weather forecasting and surveillance; mother and child healthcare.
The Notes of the projects were signed and exchanged by Secretary of Economic Affairs Division (EAD) Dr Kazim Niaz and Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan WADA Mitsuhiro on behalf of their respective governments at a ceremony held here.
Whereas, the Grant Agreements were signed by EAD Joint Secretary Saeed Ashraf Siddiqi and Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Pakistan Naoaki MIYATA, a news release said.
Japan has provided additional grant amounting to of ¥ 832 million (US$ 5.4 million) for ‘Installation of Weather Surveillance Radar in Sukkur City’ and ¥671 million (US$ 4.4 million) for ‘the Extension of Maternal and Child Health Care Facilities in Sindh’ to Pakistan through JICA.
These grant-in-aid projects are aimed to improve the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s capabilities in meteorological observation, weather forecasting and dissemination of forecast/warnings besides strengthening medical services in the children hospital and MCH (Mother & Child Healthcare) center in Liaqat University Hospital, Hyderabad/Jamshoro, Sindh.
EAD Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz appreciated the government and people of Japan for their valuable support with the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides.
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Pakistan WADA Mitsuhiro assured his commitment to work closely with Pakistan to further strengthen the friendly ties and bilateral cooperation.
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi
Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi
PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
More Stories From Business
-
Shaikhani lauds introduction of blue passport for businessmen55 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.2,200 to Rs241,100 per tola1 hour ago
-
KPT shipping movements report3 hours ago
-
Tanveer vows to address confronted challenges in agriculture sector3 hours ago
-
Spices exports increase 21.10% to $78.107 mln in 8 months4 hours ago
-
'Angry' South Korean voters turn to fledgling protest party7 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes7 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 20248 hours ago
-
Punjab may lead mutual trade to US $ 01b: Uzbek envoy16 hours ago
-
Journalists delegation calls on Jam Kamal19 hours ago