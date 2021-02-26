UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Joins 'Madrid System Of Trademark Of WIPO': Razak Dawood

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Pakistan joins 'Madrid System of Trademark of WIPO': Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday said Pakistan has joined the Madrid system of Trademark of World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), which allows the brand owners to protect their trademarks of different local items.

The Adviser, Abdul Razak Dawood, held a consultative a meeting at the Ministry of Commerce discusses matters relating to the intellectual property ecosystem of Pakistan, said a press release issued here.

At the outset, he was informed that as a landmark achievement, after joining the Madrid system of trademark of WIPO, local brand owners now allows to protect their trademarks in over 100 countries through a single and cost-effective procedure.

The Adviser said the Ministry of Commerce remains committed to supporting Pakistan's brands and strengthening of intellectual property ecosystem.

He was further informed that the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has signed the instrument of accession which paved the way for Pakistan to become the 108th country in the world to join the Madrid System.

The adviser said that Pakistan's permanent representative of country to the United Nations in Geneva deposited the instrument of accession with the WIPO. He was briefed that with this development, the trademark holders of Pakistan would be able to protect their trademarks in more than 100 countries, by filing a single application at WIPO. Similarly, the member countries of the Protocol would also be able to get protection of their Trademarks in Pakistan by using Madrid route, he said.

He said that it would go a long way in ameliorating the business environment in Pakistan.

It will also encourage foreign investment in the country.

Razak Dawood lauded the efforts of the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO) in this regard.

He said that it is the policy of the government to help Pakistan's brands to go global.

"This is the best and the most sustainable way to increase exports." he said.

He said the Ministry of Commerce remains committed to supporting Pakistan's brands and to strengthening of intellectual property ecosystem.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World United Nations Exports Business Madrid Geneva Commerce Government Best

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian Minister of E ..

1 hour ago

‏UAE announces 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 2,478 r ..

2 hours ago

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

2 hours ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

3 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.42 a barrel

3 hours ago

Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral on social med ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.