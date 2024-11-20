- Home
Pakistan, Kazakhstan Focus On Advancing Cooperation Through Joint Intergovernmental Commission
Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 10:07 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) In a significant step toward furthering bilateral relations, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, Alibek Bakayev, met with Federal Secretary for Economic Affairs, Dr. Kazim Niaz on Wednesday.
The meeting underscored the growing partnership between the two nations, focused on advancing cooperation through the Pakistan-Kazakhstan Joint Intergovernmental Commission (JIC). Both sides agreed to hold the 13th Session of the JIC in Islamabad and Karachi in January, 2025, said a press release issued here.
During the meeting, both sides agreed to prioritize the transport and communication sector. Mr. Bakayev informed that Kazakhstan is keen to benefit from Pakistan’s vast infrastructure network, including its seaports and road links.
The secretary assured complete support to Kazakhstan in enhancing connectivity, under the upcoming JIC.
Both sides agreed to hold Joint Working Group meetings on Trade and Investment, Agriculture, and ICT ahead of the JIC Session to ensure streamlined decision-making during the high-level meeting.
The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to deepening bilateral relations. Both Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz and Deputy Foreign Minister Bakayev expressed their determination to explore new areas of cooperation and further strengthen the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.
