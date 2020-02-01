Pakistan-Kazakhstan for enhancing agriculture cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan and Kazakhstan on Friday agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in agriculture sector and both sides agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The consensus to this regard was developed in a meeting of Minister for National Food Security and Research Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar and Ambassador of Republic of Kazakhstan AKAN RAKHMETULLIN, said a press release.

The two sides noted that agriculture is an important sector of both economies and future cooperation in this field may be explored.

An MoU for cooperation in the field of agriculture may also be finalized for future cooperation in this regard.

Other bilateral cooperation forum like Pak-Kazakh Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) may also be useful in this regard.

Kazakh side appreciated the support of Pakistan side for establishment of Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS).

The meeting also discussed the issue of wheat availability in Pakistan and the probable assistance of Kazakhstan in this regard.

It was further agreed that agricultural cooperation may be enhanced by more frequent coordination between the two sides in the areas of mutual interest.