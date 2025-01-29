Pakistan, Kazakhstan Foster Closer Ties
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 06:26 PM
A significant meeting took place between Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah and Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) A significant meeting took place between Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah and Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin on Wednesday.
Parliamentary Secretary for Inter Provincial Coordination Kiran Imran Dar, also attended the meeting, said a press release.
The discussion centered around bilateral issues of mutual interest and cooperation between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, with a focus on sports, tourism, regional cooperation, and culture.
Rana Sanaullah, who also holds the portfolio of Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination, appreciated the efforts of Kazakhstan government in strengthening bilateral relations between both the countries.
Cooperation in tourism and sports is expected to further solidify relations between Pakistan and Kazakhstan. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in sports is currently being worked on, with plans to sign the MoU during the Joint Inter Government Commission meeting.
The Ambassador also highlighted the importance of the two countries' strategic partnership, announcing plans for Kazakhstan to send international coaches to Pakistan to train players.
Recent Stories
DUBAI GAMES extends strategic partnership with DAMAC for three more years
Pakistan, Kazakhstan foster closer ties
Onshur Fund opens application for ‘Scale Track’
MBRSC signs MoU with SpaceData to advance digital twin technology
Department of Community Development launches Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for Peop ..
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs523 billion in the market
Abu Dhabi City Golf Club adds founding date to its visual identity
RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait
UAE Team Emirates scores second place in stage 1 of AlUla Tour
Shakhboot bin Nahyan heads UAE delegation at African Energy Summit in Tanzan ..
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Russia’s Lake Baikal
FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office
More Stories From Business
-
SACM visits KP-EZDMC to review company's six-month performance20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Kazakhstan foster closer ties4 minutes ago
-
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs523 billion in the market4 minutes ago
-
KP Govt follows zero-tolerance against corruption: Sadozai1 hour ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs2,300 per tola2 hours ago
-
Appellant Authority accepts plea of SIDB’s project employees3 hours ago
-
US Charge d’Affaires, Commerce minister discuss means to strengthen bilateral trade4 hours ago
-
China's production of cattle, sheep, poultry remains stable in 20246 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES8 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 20259 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 202510 hours ago