Pakistan, Kazakhstan Foster Closer Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 06:26 PM

A significant meeting took place between Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah and Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025)

Parliamentary Secretary for Inter Provincial Coordination Kiran Imran Dar, also attended the meeting, said a press release.

The discussion centered around bilateral issues of mutual interest and cooperation between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, with a focus on sports, tourism, regional cooperation, and culture.

Rana Sanaullah, who also holds the portfolio of Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination, appreciated the efforts of Kazakhstan government in strengthening bilateral relations between both the countries.

Cooperation in tourism and sports is expected to further solidify relations between Pakistan and Kazakhstan. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in sports is currently being worked on, with plans to sign the MoU during the Joint Inter Government Commission meeting.

The Ambassador also highlighted the importance of the two countries' strategic partnership, announcing plans for Kazakhstan to send international coaches to Pakistan to train players.

