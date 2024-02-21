Pakistan keen to boost chromium ore exports to China

Pakistani government is keen to boost chromium ore exports to China in wake of a huge demand in that country

in recent years, Ikram Ul Sulehri, an economic expert said on Wednesday.

Pakistan's exports of chromium ore to China have been increased recently due to good quality and competitive prices, he told CEN.

"Pakistan has taken proactive measures to ensure the quality and consistency of its chromium ore exports.

Stringent quality control standards, adherence to international regulations, and certification processes have enhanced the market reputation of Pakistani chromium ore, making it a preferred choice for Chinese manufacturers," he stated. The sources also mentioned that China's total chromium ore import in 2023 was $5.033 billion, while Pakistan's share in the total import was over $117.68 million. This is due to increased investment by Chinese companies in collaboration with local Pakistani companies and the rising demand for chromium ore products in China post Covid 19.

This trend is expected to persist as both countries stand to gain from enhanced economic cooperation.

“Pakistan has been actively seeking foreign investments particularly from Chinese companies, to add value and produce more valuable products for the global market. Having chinese companies investment in Pakistan would not only provide a boost to the country's economy but also open doors for advanced technologies and expertise. This would enable Pakistan to enhance its manufacturing capabilities and produce high-quality, value-added products that can meet international standards”, Ikram said.

Pakistan has the potential to further capitalize on its rich mineral resources and leverage its strategic geographic location to emerge as a key player in the global minerals market. By continuing to invest in infrastructure, technology, and human capital. Pakistan can sustain its export momentum and unlock new avenues for economic prosperity in the years to come, Sulehri added.

According to statistics, Chromium ore and concentrates have seen an increase in exports to China from Pakistan in recent years. In 2023, exports increased by 32%, reaching $117.68 million, compared to $89.28 million the previous year.

