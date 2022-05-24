UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Keen To Deepen Trade Partnership With EU: Naveed Qamar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2022 | 11:51 PM

Pakistan keen to deepen trade partnership with EU: Naveed Qamar

Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment Syed Naveed Qamar has said that Pakistan was keen to further deepen and broaden its multi-dimensional partnership with the European Union (EU), especially in the economic and trade domains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment Syed Naveed Qamar has said that Pakistan was keen to further deepen and broaden its multi-dimensional partnership with the European Union (EU), especially in the economic and trade domains.

During his visit to EU countries, the minister held meetings with key Members of the European Parliament (MEPs), senior officials at the European Commission, and the Secretary of State for the Brussels region, according to a message received here on Tuesday.

In his engagement with Members of the European Parliament and the Directorate General of Agriculture and Rural Development of the European Commission, the minister underscored that Pakistan and the EU enjoyed excellent relations, which were based on mutual respect, trust and common interests. He emphasized that strong trade and investment cooperation were important components of the Pakistan-EU Strategic partnership. He added that economic stabilization and growth were the key priorities of the current government and the EU remains a key partner for Pakistan to realize these objectives.

Minister Qamar highlighted that the GSP Plus was an excellent template and a success story of mutually beneficial cooperation, as Pakistan's export to the EU increased by 86 percent and EU's exports to Pakistan grew by 69 percent, since the inception of the scheme in 2014.

He expressed the hope that the new GSP Plus regulation would continue to focus on its central tenets of supporting sustainable development, poverty alleviation and good governance in the beneficiary countries.

The MEPs thanked the Commerce Minister for his visit and agreed to work together in further strengthening Pakistan-EU relations, including enhanced parliamentary exchanges.

During his meeting with Pascal Smet, Secretary of State for the Brussels region, Minister Qamar appreciated the positive trajectory in the overall bilateral relations, including substantial growth in bilateral trade. Mr. Smet expressed satisfaction at the strengthening bilateral relations and thanked Pakistan's for its support and facilitation for Belgium's evacuation Operation from Afghanistan.

Minister Qamar invited Smet to lead an economic mission to Pakistan to explore cooperation in the areas of retail, chemicals, construction, telecommunications and food industry.The Commerce Minister will also be visiting other major EU capitals including Berlin, The Hague and Paris.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Exports Parliament Agriculture European Union Visit Brussels Paris Berlin The Hague Lead Belgium Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Directions issued to finalize security, allied arr ..

Directions issued to finalize security, allied arrangements for Long March

28 minutes ago
 Sale of Chelsea to Todd Boehly's Consortium Approv ..

Sale of Chelsea to Todd Boehly's Consortium Approved - English Premier League

28 minutes ago
 KP Govt awards contract for construction of Kalam ..

KP Govt awards contract for construction of Kalam Cricket Stadium

28 minutes ago
 Pak-Afghan people bound in religious, social ties: ..

Pak-Afghan people bound in religious, social ties: Mufti Abdul Shakoor

28 minutes ago
 Biden to Issue Order on Police Reform on Anniversa ..

Biden to Issue Order on Police Reform on Anniversary of George Floyd Death - Rep ..

28 minutes ago
 Texas Elementary School Placed on Lockdown Due to ..

Texas Elementary School Placed on Lockdown Due to 'Active Shooter' - District Ad ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.