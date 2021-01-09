Pakistan, Korea agree for further talks on proposed FTA to promote free trade

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan had earlier proposed free trade agreement during trade negotiations between the two countries in Seoul.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2021) Pakistan and Korea have agreed to hold further negotiations on proposed Free Trade Agreement for increasing bilateral trade and promote free trade between the two countries.

An official of the Ministry of Commerce told APP today that agreement to this effect was reached during 3rd round of the meeting of Joint Trade Committee held virtually.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in trade related matters so that the true potential of bilateral trade can be tapped in an effective manner.

He said the Free Trade Agreement was proposed by Pakistan during trade negotiations between the two countries in Seoul.