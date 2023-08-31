Open Menu

Pakistan-KSA Affirm Strong Bilateral Trade Ties, Mutual Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Pakistan-KSA affirm strong bilateral trade ties, mutual cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al-Malikey met the Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries and Production, Dr. Gohar Ejaz here on Thursday.

Both the dignitaries affirmed strong bilateral trade, ties and mutual cooperation between the two brotherly countries, according to a press release issued here.

During the meeting, Ambassador Nawaf extended congratulations to Dr Gohar on his recent appointment and conveyed warm regards from Saudi Arabia's Custodian of Two Holy Mosques and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Dr Gohar discussed the strong historical ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, expressing gratitude for Saudi Arabia's consistent support of Pakistan's economic stability and growth.

The minister commended the Saudi leadership's visionary approach and assured Ambassador Nawaf of Pakistan's unwavering partnership and reliability.� The Ambassador emphasized the fraternal bond between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, characterized by mutual trust and cooperation on various bilateral and regional matters of common concern.� The Ambassador also praised the Minister's efforts to enhance the country's trade prospects.

The meeting also saw the Minister welcoming Ambassador Nawaf to Commerce, where a souvenir was presented as agesture of goodwill.

