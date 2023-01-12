Pakistan- KSA sign agreement to finance oil derivatives of $1 billion

:Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Thursday signed the agreement to finance oil derivatives at a value of USD $1 billion offered by the Saudi government

Pakistan's Ministry of Economic Affairs signed an agreement to finance oil derivatives at a value of USD 1 billion offered by the Saudi government through the Saudi Fund For Development.

The agreement to finance oil derivatives was signed here by the Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs, Dr. Kazem Niaz, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Saudi Fund for Development Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Murshed.

The Secretary said this step is an extension of previously signed agreements in 2019 and 2021 valued at USD 4.44 billion to finance oil derivatives in Pakistan.

Since its establishment, the Saudi Fund for Development has supported more than 40 projects and programs in different development sectors valued at approximately USD 1.

4 billion, he said.

He said that all the programs are aimed at helping the country achieve its sustainable development goals and build a prosperous future.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Saudi Fund for Development Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Murshed said that this agreement emphasizes the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's commitment to continue supporting the brotherly Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

He said that this agreement reflects the interest of our leaders in supporting the government of Pakistan to navigate economic challenges and build a sustainable economy.

"I am pleased to convey to you the greetings and wishes of the government of Saudi Arabia for a continuous progress, growth, and prosperity in Pakistan."