Open Menu

Pakistan, KSA Vow To Strengthen Economic Ties For A Shared Future

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Pakistan, KSA vow to strengthen economic ties for a shared future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) In a significant stride towards fostering regional collaboration and economic prosperity, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue of Pakistan, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a high-level meeting with his Saudi counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan on Saturday.

According to press release issued by finance ministry here, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the Emerging Markets Conference in the historical city of Alula, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Minister of Finance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan warmly welcomed Senator Aurangzeb to the Kingdom, reaffirming the deep-rooted brotherly ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

The minister was accompanied by Dr. Hamad Mohammed Al Sheikh, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers, the statement said adding advisor to Finance Minister of Pakistan, Khurram Schehzad was also present on the occasion.

The meeting underscored a shared commitment to build bridges of economic cooperation and advance mutual prosperity.

The discussions highlighted opportunities for enhancing bilateral trade, investments, and financial collaboration, with both ministers expressing their dedication to unlocking the full potential of their countries' strategic partnership.

The ministers explored avenues for collaboration in key sectors, including infrastructure, energy, technology, and finance.

Both sides emphasized the importance of continued dialogue and joint initiatives to facilitate investment flows and economic opportunities that would benefit not only the two nations but also the broader region.

The meeting further reinforced the longstanding friendship and strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, setting the stage for increased economic cooperation and collaboration in the years to come.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Ce ..

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah

1 hour ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race s ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..

1 hour ago
 Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detain ..

Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on ..

PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand

2 hours ago
 Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

3 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Clu ..

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club

3 hours ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament

3 hours ago
 Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

3 hours ago
 ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial ..

ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives

4 hours ago
 Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agricul ..

Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture

4 hours ago
 Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark ..

Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark for Military, Security Sector ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster inn ..

Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business