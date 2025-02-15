Pakistan, KSA Vow To Strengthen Economic Ties For A Shared Future
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) In a significant stride towards fostering regional collaboration and economic prosperity, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue of Pakistan, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a high-level meeting with his Saudi counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan on Saturday.
According to press release issued by finance ministry here, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the Emerging Markets Conference in the historical city of Alula, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).
Minister of Finance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan warmly welcomed Senator Aurangzeb to the Kingdom, reaffirming the deep-rooted brotherly ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.
The minister was accompanied by Dr. Hamad Mohammed Al Sheikh, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers, the statement said adding advisor to Finance Minister of Pakistan, Khurram Schehzad was also present on the occasion.
The meeting underscored a shared commitment to build bridges of economic cooperation and advance mutual prosperity.
The discussions highlighted opportunities for enhancing bilateral trade, investments, and financial collaboration, with both ministers expressing their dedication to unlocking the full potential of their countries' strategic partnership.
The ministers explored avenues for collaboration in key sectors, including infrastructure, energy, technology, and finance.
Both sides emphasized the importance of continued dialogue and joint initiatives to facilitate investment flows and economic opportunities that would benefit not only the two nations but also the broader region.
The meeting further reinforced the longstanding friendship and strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, setting the stage for increased economic cooperation and collaboration in the years to come.
