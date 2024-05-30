Pakistan, Kuwait Agree For Enhancing Cooperation In Different Sectors
Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 11:15 PM
Kuwait and Pakistan on Thursday agreed for enhancing mutual cooperation, promotion of bilateral relations and investment
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Kuwait and Pakistan on Thursday agreed for enhancing mutual cooperation, promotion of bilateral relations and investment.
Agreements and memorandums of understanding in the fields of industrial cooperation and engineering were also signed during the meeting of 5th Joint Ministerial Commission, said a press release.
Pakistan also offered Kuwait to invest in the fields of pharmaceutical, engineering and automotives.
A high-level delegation of Pakistan, headed by Minister of Investment board, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan represented Pakistan in the Joint Ministerial Commission meeting.
Addressing the JMC's concluding session, Abdul Aleem Khan announced to appoint a Commercial Counselor of Pakistan in Kuwait.
He said that "Visa on Arrival" facility would be started soon in Pakistan for the Gulf Cooperation Council member countries.
The minister said that Kuwait could engage veterinary staff, doctors, nurses and other workforce from Pakistan.
He expressed the hope that in future Kuwait would also relax visa conditions for Pakistanis.
The minister said,"Pakistan wants a long term economic partnership with Kuwait for which special facilities can be provided under the banner of SIFC for businesses".
He said that new investment opportunities were available in tourism, minerals, agriculture, food, textile and energy sectors in Pakistan.
Aleem Khan said that the Pakistani delegation also held talks on joint ventures with the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce. A consultative meeting was with Kuwait's well-known livestock organization "Al Muashi" in which Pakistan and Kuwait agreed to encourage export of poultry and other dairy products, he added.
Kuwait's Minister of Commerce and Industry Omar Saud Al-Omar termed the holding of the 5th Joint Ministerial Commission satisfactory and assured the Federal minister of all possible support from Kuwait.
Earlier, Abdul Aleem Khan along with his delegation held a meeting with Kuwait's Minister of Electricity, Water and Energy Dr. Mahmood A. M. Bashehri.
During the meeting, Aleem Khan said that both Kuwait and Pakistan were facing energy challenges and they could form joint working groups under the SIFC in that regard.
