Pakistan Launches CMTs’ Training For 7th Agricultural Census
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Monday launched a comprehensive training programme titled ‘First Digital Integrated Count’ for the Census Master Trainers (CMTs) as part of the country’s 7th Agricultural Census.
The training, which began at the National Institute of Banking and Finance (NIBAF), aims to equip 311 CMTs with the necessary skills to train 6,500 enumerators and 1,368 supervisors across 160 districts nationwide, a news release said.
This milestone marks Pakistan's first-ever digital and integrated census of agricultural lands, crops, livestock and machinery.
On the occasion, Chief Statistician Dr Naeem-uz-Zafar emphasized the significance of collecting data on crops, livestock and machinery for informed decision-making and Gross Domestic Production (GDP) contribution.
The training programme, conducted in four groups, would standardise concepts and ensure data quality and reliability. The field operations, including the enumeration of large holdings, are scheduled from August to October 2024.
This exercise is expected to significantly enhance Pakistan's economic landscape and provide essential data for evidence-based policy making.
Besides, it would have a positive impact on the country's food security, employment, exports and industrial production.
Chief Census Commissioner Dr Naeem-uz-Zafar felicitated the Agricultural Census team and highlighted the importance of data-driven policies for the growth of the agriculture sector.
He encouraged the CMTs to actively participate in the training to ensure uniform training across the country.
