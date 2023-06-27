Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement with IMF today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources indicate that Pakistan has successfully met 90 percent of the conditions required for the staff-level agreement with the IMF.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 27th, 2023) Pakistan is expected to finalize a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) tomorrow, the sources privy to the development said on Tuesday.

The sources indicated that Pakistan successfully met 90 percent of the conditions required for the staff-level agreement with the IMF. Pakistan discontinued the scheme that permitted an annual influx of $0.1 million and raised the interest rate by one percent, resulting in a new basic interest rate of 22 percent, up from 21 percent.

The memorandum of economic and financial policies, comprising nine tables, has been submitted to the IMF for analysis by their financial experts.

The sources revealed that negotiations for the staff-level agreement will take place tonight, with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar finalizing the agreement with the IMF.

Earlier, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar stated that Pakistan has fulfilled all necessary conditions set by the IMF, clearing the path for the signing of the staff-level agreement. The government has made several adjustments to the fiscal 2024 budget to secure the stalled rescue package, including raising an additional Rs215 billion in taxes, reducing spending by Rs85 billion, and implementing other measures to address the fiscal deficit.

It is worth mentioning that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently met with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva during the Global Financing Summit in Paris.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss the ongoing programs and cooperation between Pakistan and the IMF, with the premier sharing Pakistan's economic outlook and recalling their previous telephone conversation on May 27, 2023.