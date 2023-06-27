Open Menu

Pakistan Likely To Finalize Staff Level Agreement With IMF Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 27, 2023 | 02:45 PM

Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement with IMF today

The sources indicate that Pakistan has successfully met 90 percent of the conditions required for the staff-level agreement with the IMF.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 27th, 2023) Pakistan is expected to finalize a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) tomorrow, the sources privy to the development said on Tuesday.

The sources indicated that Pakistan successfully met 90 percent of the conditions required for the staff-level agreement with the IMF. Pakistan discontinued the scheme that permitted an annual influx of $0.1 million and raised the interest rate by one percent, resulting in a new basic interest rate of 22 percent, up from 21 percent.

The memorandum of economic and financial policies, comprising nine tables, has been submitted to the IMF for analysis by their financial experts.

The sources revealed that negotiations for the staff-level agreement will take place tonight, with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar finalizing the agreement with the IMF.

Earlier, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar stated that Pakistan has fulfilled all necessary conditions set by the IMF, clearing the path for the signing of the staff-level agreement. The government has made several adjustments to the fiscal 2024 budget to secure the stalled rescue package, including raising an additional Rs215 billion in taxes, reducing spending by Rs85 billion, and implementing other measures to address the fiscal deficit.

It is worth mentioning that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently met with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva during the Global Financing Summit in Paris.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss the ongoing programs and cooperation between Pakistan and the IMF, with the premier sharing Pakistan's economic outlook and recalling their previous telephone conversation on May 27, 2023.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif IMF Prime Minister Budget Ishaq Dar Paris May All From Government Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting ..

Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting civilians in military courts

52 minutes ago
 Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extin ..

Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extinguish fire in Ajman One tower

1 hour ago
 Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tow ..

Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tower attack case

1 hour ago
 realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone ..

Realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone Taking Pakistan by Storm

2 hours ago
 Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

2 hours ago
 US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism eff ..

US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts: State dept

2 hours ago
‘No civilian under trial in military courts,’ ..

‘No civilian under trial in military courts,’ AGP tells SC

2 hours ago
 Experts call for global collaboration to combat dr ..

Experts call for global collaboration to combat drug trade and promote preventio ..

2 hours ago
 Over three million faithful in Arafat to perform R ..

Over three million faithful in Arafat to perform Rukn-e-Azam of Hajj "Woquf-e-Ar ..

3 hours ago
 China&#039;s economic growth is accelerating, coun ..

China&#039;s economic growth is accelerating, country can hit its 5% target this ..

4 hours ago
 US allocates $42 billion to make internet access u ..

US allocates $42 billion to make internet access universal by 2030

4 hours ago
 UNODC World Drug Report 2023 warns of converging c ..

UNODC World Drug Report 2023 warns of converging crises as illicit drug markets ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business