Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next week

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2024) Pakistan is all set to start important talks once again with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for completion of the second review under the $3 billion Standby Arrangement (SBA) program, the sources close to the development said on Wednesday.

The sources said that the talks are likely to start next week.

“The talks will start after oath taking ceremony of the ministers of the Federal cabinet,” said the sources.

Pakistan, they said, would also seek a fresh deal under the 36-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) during these negotiations.

While the size of the next EFF program remains undecided, sources suggest that Islamabad aims to explore the incorporation of climate finance to potentially increase the program's size from $6 billion to $8 billion.