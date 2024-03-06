Open Menu

Pakistan Likely To Start Fresh Talks With IMF Next Week

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 06, 2024 | 03:05 PM

Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next week

The sources say that Pakistan will seek a fresh deal under the 36-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) during the talks.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2024) Pakistan is all set to start important talks once again with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for completion of the second review under the $3 billion Standby Arrangement (SBA) program, the sources close to the development said on Wednesday.

The sources said that the talks are likely to start next week.

“The talks will start after oath taking ceremony of the ministers of the Federal cabinet,” said the sources.

Pakistan, they said, would also seek a fresh deal under the 36-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) during these negotiations.

While the size of the next EFF program remains undecided, sources suggest that Islamabad aims to explore the incorporation of climate finance to potentially increase the program's size from $6 billion to $8 billion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad IMF All From Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional m ..

PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional matters

54 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Ki ..

PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at ..

Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at their doorsteps

2 hours ago
 PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against G ..

PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against Gladiators

2 hours ago
 Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

3 hours ago
 Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

3 hours ago
US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social ..

US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

15 hours ago
 Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage ..

Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group

15 hours ago
 Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for re ..

Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for return from doping ban

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business