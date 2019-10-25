UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Liquid Foreign Reserves Position

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 12:10 AM

Pakistan liquid foreign reserves position

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$15,186.5 million on October 18, said a statement issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ):The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$15,186.5 million on October 18, said a statement issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) here on Thursday.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under: i) Foreign reserves held by the SBP: US$ 7,892.

7m ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks : US$ 7,293.8m iii) Total liquid foreign reserves : US$ 15,186.5m During the week ending on October 18, 2019, SBP's reserves increased byUS$79 million to US$7,892.7 million.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan October 2019 Million

Recent Stories

Omar Al Olama and Dean Kamen: 2019 FIRST Global DX ..

31 minutes ago

UAE participates in Arab Environment Ministers Mee ..

31 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s Bee’ah partners with Ambienthesis SpA ..

31 minutes ago

SDF Supports Idea of International Security Zone i ..

25 minutes ago

Evacuations as wildfire roars through California w ..

25 minutes ago

Taylor confident of knocking out Prograis

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.