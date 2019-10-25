Pakistan liquid foreign reserves position

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$15,186.5 million on October 18, said a statement issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ):The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$15,186.5 million on October 18, said a statement issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) here on Thursday.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under: i) Foreign reserves held by the SBP: US$ 7,892.

7m ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks : US$ 7,293.8m iii) Total liquid foreign reserves : US$ 15,186.5m During the week ending on October 18, 2019, SBP's reserves increased byUS$79 million to US$7,892.7 million.