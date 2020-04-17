Pakistan Liquid Foreign Reserves position

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The country's total liquid foreign reserves stood at US$ 17,295.5 million on April 10, according to State Bank of Pakistan's report issued on Thursday

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under: i) Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$ 10,974.

6 million ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks : US$ 6,320.9 million iii) Total liquid foreign reserves??? ?: US$ 17,295.5 millionDuring the week ending April 10, SBP reserves increased by US$252 million to US$ 10,974.6 million, due to official inflows.