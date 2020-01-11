Pakistan looking forward to promote exports: Abdul Razak Dawood

Advisor to Prime Minister for Textile and Industry Abdul Razak Dawood has said that things are now moving towards right direction and now Pakistan is looking forward to promote exports rather than domestic trade

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister for Textile and Industry Abdul Razak Dawood has said that things are now moving towards right direction and now Pakistan is looking forward to promote exports rather than domestic trade.

This he said while addressing the members of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) as chief guest here on Saturday.

"We need to leave domestic policy of trade and business; we are 100 millions people," he added.

Addressing the concerns about the highest duties, gas shortage, and other issues related to trade and industries, he said "you all know how was the economic condition of country; we were losing 2 billion Dollars, rupee would have been devalued; reserves are going up now.

" The Advisor said that new tariff has been set and will now be part of industrial process under Ministry of Commerce", he further said 26 new sectors have been planned and almost completed; rational policy in this regard is in process and would be completed by June this year.