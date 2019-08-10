Pakistan loses major cement market share in Afghanistan*

Pakistan has been losing major share of its marketin Afghanistan to Iranian cement, as the high energy cost has made thecement more expensive

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th August, 2019) Pakistan has been losing major share of its marketin Afghanistan to Iranian cement, as the high energy cost has made thecement more expensive.Rejecting the massive increase in gas andelectricity rates, which had been notified for implementation from Julyunder an agreement with the International Monetary Fund, the industrystakeholders said the cost of doing business continued to increasemanifold, leading to constant decline in exports and high trade deficit.The government had announced an increase in electricity prices by Rs1.50per unit and gas prices by up to 168.36% last month, which was severelydamaging the industry.**They said that in less than 40 days after increasing gas tariff by up to200 per cent, the government has now hiked minimum gas charges by 39pc foralmost all consumer categories.

The minimum gas charges are payable byevery consumer irrespective of consumption levels. This also means thateven a closed premises having gas connection but zero consumption isrequired to pay this charge.

The minimum rates for registered manufacturersor exporters and their captive powers, including textile, jute, carpets,leather, sports and surgical goods, have also been increased by 38.6pc toRs28,060 per month from Rs20,232.**The cement industry stakeholders urged the government to increase customduty on import of clinker to support the local manufacturers, besidesreducing cost of doing business in the country to encourage the local sale.*