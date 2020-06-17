Pakistan Maintenance of Essential Services ACT 1952 implemented in Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

The federal government has implemented Pakistan Maintenance of Essential Services ACT 1952 in Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The Federal government has implemented Pakistan Maintenance of Essential Services ACT 1952 in Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USC).

The Act was implemented on June 11, 2020, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

This act is applicable on every federal organization whose job is to provide essential services to the people in case of natural disasters and emergencies.

Following the formal approval from the federal government, the Act has been enacted to restore essential services for the welfare of the people for food security and improvement of their social lives by provision of uninterrupted supplies of necessities.

As per Act, all the operations of the USC will be operational in the days of any natural disaster, emergency or epidemic outbreak and will continue its services for the public.

The implementation of this Act in USC aims to provide food security to the people of Pakistan during outbreak of COVID-19 by providing uninterrupted supply of necessary food items during lockdown.

The duration of implementation of this Act is for a period of 6-month initially and the Act can further be extended prior federal government approval.