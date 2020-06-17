UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Maintenance Of Essential Services ACT 1952 Implemented In Utility Stores Corporation Of Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 07:51 PM

Pakistan Maintenance of Essential Services ACT 1952 implemented in Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan

The federal government has implemented Pakistan Maintenance of Essential Services ACT 1952 in Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The Federal government has implemented Pakistan Maintenance of Essential Services ACT 1952 in Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USC).

The Act was implemented on June 11, 2020, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

This act is applicable on every federal organization whose job is to provide essential services to the people in case of natural disasters and emergencies.

Following the formal approval from the federal government, the Act has been enacted to restore essential services for the welfare of the people for food security and improvement of their social lives by provision of uninterrupted supplies of necessities.

As per Act, all the operations of the USC will be operational in the days of any natural disaster, emergency or epidemic outbreak and will continue its services for the public.

The implementation of this Act in USC aims to provide food security to the people of Pakistan during outbreak of COVID-19 by providing uninterrupted supply of necessary food items during lockdown.

The duration of implementation of this Act is for a period of 6-month initially and the Act can further be extended prior federal government approval.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Job June 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

DHA provides children with developmental delays, t ..

11 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for Utilizing Cyberspace to Ena ..

13 minutes ago

Cooperation between entities participating in ‘U ..

26 minutes ago

Russia's Compliance With OPEC+ Oil Production Cuts ..

4 minutes ago

OECD Oil Stocks in April Stood Above Latest Five-Y ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.