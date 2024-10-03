Pakistan, Malaysia agree to further enhance bilateral cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Pakistan and Malaysia on Thursday pledged to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade, economy, banking, food technology, and agriculture while also agreeing to work together on shared interests.

This was discussed during a meeting between President Asif Ali Zardari and visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Senator Sherry Rehman, and senior government officials also attended the meeting.

Welcoming the Malaysian prime minister, the president said that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Malaysia and was committed to further enhance bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

He added that the visit of the Malaysian prime minister would further boost bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

He expressed concern over the current situation in Gaza and called on the international community to take measures to prevent Israel from committing genocide and atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The Malaysian prime minister apprised the president that he held a very good discussion with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

