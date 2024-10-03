Pakistan, Malaysia business communities sign 4 MoUs to boost trade relations

The business communities of Pakistan and Malaysia signed four Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) on Thursday with an aim to promote trade relations between the two counties

According to press release issued by Commerce Ministry, Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, witnessed the signing of MoUs.

Fauji Meat Limited and NSK signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for a profit-sharing partnership in the distribution, wholesale, and retail of meat.

Gobi VC Investment Fund committed $300,000 to Qistbazar and announced plans to raise a $50 million fund to support Pakistani startups.

The statement added, SNA Equity invested $5 million in Gamalux Pakistan, with a total investment goal of $15 million by 2026. Additionally, Pakistan and Malaysia's Business Councils signed an MoU to enhance cooperation in Halal trade.

These agreements mark a step towards strengthening trade and business relations between the two countries.