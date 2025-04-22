Pakistan, Malaysia Explore Opportunities In Blockchain Technology
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 09:24 PM
In a pivotal step toward strengthening regional cooperation in the digital economy, the Foreign Minister of Malaysia Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan met with Bilal Bin Saqib, CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), to explore collaborative opportunities in blockchain technology, digital assets, and Shariah-compliant finance
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) In a pivotal step toward strengthening regional cooperation in the digital economy, the Foreign Minister of Malaysia Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan met with Bilal Bin Saqib, CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), to explore collaborative opportunities in blockchain technology, digital assets, and Shariah-compliant finance.
According to press release issued by finance ministry, the meeting focused on laying the groundwork for a Pakistan-Malaysia Digital Finance Partnership — a forward-looking initiative aimed at co-developing FATF-compliant, Shariah-aligned digital asset frameworks that can serve as a model for the broader Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
“Malaysia’s leadership in Islamic finance and Pakistan’s momentum in crypto regulation form a natural alliance,” said Bilal Bin Saqib. “Together, we have a historic opportunity to set global standards for ethical innovation in digital finance — from halal stablecoins and tokenized sukuks to compliant regulatory sandboxes and youth empowerment.
”
The Pakistan Crypto Council is leading efforts to design a passportable crypto regulatory framework tailored to emerging markets — one that fosters innovation while ensuring full compliance with international standards.
During the meeting, both parties expressed strong alignment on key areas of cooperation, including regulatory coordination between financial authorities; and cross-border talent development and Web3 education initiatives
This milestone engagement signals the beginning of a deeper economic and technological partnership between Pakistan and Malaysia — driven by a shared vision to build the future of finance through values-based innovation and strategic collaboration.
Notably, this meeting follows the recent announcement that Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao (“CZ”) has joined the Pakistan Crypto Council as a Strategic Advisor, reinforcing global confidence in Pakistan’s emerging leadership role in the digital asset space, the statement added.
Recent Stories
Chinese Business Council Pakistan's delegation calls on Ch. Shafay
Pakistan, Malaysia explore opportunities in blockchain technology
Aurangzeb participates in G-24 Finance Ministers; Central Bank Governors’ meet ..
PSX gains 46.97 points
PPP Larkana prepares for April 25th public rally in Sukkur
Dutch hockey legend Bovelander to visit Pakistan for training clinic
Pakistan, Kuwait agree to expand defence ties and regional cooperation
Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi announces to outsource railway hospi ..
WB review team expresses satisfaction over SFERP activities
PM Shehbaz arrives in Ankara on two-day visit to Turkiye
MDA cracks down on illegal constructions, encroachments
Virtual Women Police Station marks one year of swift justice for women
More Stories From Business
-
Chinese Business Council Pakistan's delegation calls on Ch. Shafay3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Malaysia explore opportunities in blockchain technology3 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb participates in G-24 Finance Ministers; Central Bank Governors’ meeting3 minutes ago
-
PSX gains 46.97 points1 hour ago
-
Pakistan open to FDIs from US firms: Finance Minister2 hours ago
-
Gold hits record, stocks mixed as Trump fuels Fed fears2 hours ago
-
Haroon Akhtar chairs meeting to review NFC performance4 hours ago
-
Meeting reviews strategy to involve private sector in wheat procurement3 hours ago
-
KP PA panel discusses issues affecting Tourism Department's performance4 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 10 paisa against US Dollar3 hours ago
-
Ahsan urges ASEAN-Pakistan ‘Dynamic Technology Alliance’ to drive inclusive growth3 hours ago
-
Gold prices surge further by Rs.5,900, reach all time high to 363,700 per tola6 hours ago