Pakistan, Maldives Agree To Form Joint Working Groups On Various Sectors
Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2024 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Pakistan and Maldives here on Wednesday agreed to form joint working groups on various sectors under the framework of the Pakistan-Maldives Joint Commission.
According to press release issue by Economic Affairs Division (EAD), High Commissioner of Maldives to Pakistan, Muhammad Thoha called on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Cheema.
During the meeting both sides agreed to extend their bilateral ties in key sectors.
Minister Ahad Cheema proposed the creation of sector-specific Joint Working Groups (JWGs) on Tourism, Trade, Labour, Investment & Aviation under the framework of the Pakistan-Maldives Joint Commission.
The High Commissioner welcomed the proposal and assured that Maldives will send their official representation for these Working Groups in the near future.
Both sides agreed to hold the Inaugural Session of the Pakistan-Maldives Joint Commission in early 2025.
The Minister informed that Pakistan was keen to explore new avenues for cooperation with Maldives in key priority areas.
He welcomed the Maldivian side to explore the industries of Halal meat, Agricultural Products, Fruits and Surgical Instruments in Pakistan.
The High Commissioner, while emphasizing the physical proximity between Karachi and Maldivian Port, assured of his efforts to enhance bilateral trade between both countries.
The Minister also highlighted the significant role both countries can play in regional and international forums including SAARC and OIC) on significant issues such as stronger climate action.
Both sides agreed to continue their efforts in enhancing bilateral ties, the press release added.
