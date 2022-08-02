Pakistan Mango Festival 2022 held in Shanghai, China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) ::As part of the efforts to introduce and promote mango in the region, the Pakistan Consulate General organized a two-day Pakistan Mango Festival in Shanghai, China.

The Consul General participated in the opening ceremony of the event held at Hualong Building Bund, Shanghai and delivered a keynote speech highlighting the importance and potential of exports of Pakistani mango and other fruits to China.

The Mango Festival was jointly organized by Consulate General of Pakistan Shanghai and China-Europe Association for Technical Cooperation (CEATEC) Shanghai and Shanghai Global Economic Development LCC.

A significant number of Chinese companies and business persons attended the event. Besides mangoes, the mango juice and ice-cream were also offered during the event.

On the sidelines of the event, the Mission also organized Pakistan Trade and Investment Conference.

The Consul General gave a presentation on trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan to the participants and encouraged them to explore Pakistani market especially in mango and other fruits and agriculture products which offered great potential for win-win cooperation.