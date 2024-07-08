Pakistan May Face More IMF Programs If Tax Revenue Isn’t Achieved: Finance Minister
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 08, 2024 | 12:31 PM
Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasizes the urgency of boosting tax revenues, stating, “But it will not be our last fund program if we don’t bring our tax revenues up,”.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2024) Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has warned that Pakistan could face additional IMF programs unless substantial increases in tax revenue are achieved. In an interview with the Financial Times, Aurangzeb expressed confidence in securing a staff-level agreement with the IMF this month, aiming for a bailout package ranging from $6 billion to $8 billion.
Aurangzeb acknowledged the backlash from low-income groups and salaried classes over the budget aligned with IMF conditions, adding, "I empathize with the pain people will feel,”.
Highlighting the need for immediate action, Aurangzeb stressed, "We do not have five years for our program," emphasizing the need for tangible progress within the next two to three months.
He noted positive investor confidence in the KSE-100 index, describing it as one of Asia’s top performers year-to-date.
Regarding corruption within the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Aurangzeb criticized the situation, saying, “People don’t want to deal with the tax authority because of corruption, harassment, and demands for facilitation money,”.
Despite these challenges, Aurangzeb acknowledged Pakistan's difficulties in achieving sustainable growth and managing debt. He highlighted Pakistan's heavy reliance on imports, necessitating borrowing to service debts, and emphasized the need to build the capacity to repay loans, saying, "It’s about time we get real,”.
He underscored the importance of addressing these issues for sustainable economic progress.
