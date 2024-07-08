Open Menu

Pakistan May Face More IMF Programs If Tax Revenue Isn’t Achieved: Finance Minister

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 08, 2024 | 12:31 PM

Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Minister

Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasizes the urgency of boosting tax revenues, stating, “But it will not be our last fund program if we don’t bring our tax revenues up,”.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2024) Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has warned that Pakistan could face additional IMF programs unless substantial increases in tax revenue are achieved. In an interview with the Financial Times, Aurangzeb expressed confidence in securing a staff-level agreement with the IMF this month, aiming for a bailout package ranging from $6 billion to $8 billion.

He emphasized the urgency of boosting tax revenues, stating, “But it will not be our last fund program if we don’t bring our tax revenues up,”.

Aurangzeb acknowledged the backlash from low-income groups and salaried classes over the budget aligned with IMF conditions, adding, "I empathize with the pain people will feel,”.

Highlighting the need for immediate action, Aurangzeb stressed, "We do not have five years for our program," emphasizing the need for tangible progress within the next two to three months.

He noted positive investor confidence in the KSE-100 index, describing it as one of Asia’s top performers year-to-date.

Regarding corruption within the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Aurangzeb criticized the situation, saying, “People don’t want to deal with the tax authority because of corruption, harassment, and demands for facilitation money,”.

Despite these challenges, Aurangzeb acknowledged Pakistan's difficulties in achieving sustainable growth and managing debt. He highlighted Pakistan's heavy reliance on imports, necessitating borrowing to service debts, and emphasized the need to build the capacity to repay loans, saying, "It’s about time we get real,”.

He underscored the importance of addressing these issues for sustainable economic progress.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption IMF Budget Progress Money FBR From Agreement Top Billion

Recent Stories

Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange buildin ..

Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

1 day ago
 Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

2 days ago
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

2 days ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

2 days ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

2 days ago
 Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

2 days ago
 Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

2 days ago
 Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

2 days ago

More Stories From Business