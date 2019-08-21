Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited closes at 4,090 points 21 Aug 2019

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 10:09 PM

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited (PMEX)'s commodity index closed at 4,090 points

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited (PMEX)'s commodity index closed at 4,090 points.

The traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at Rs 6.818 billion and the number of lots traded was 9,224, said a PMEX press release on Wednesday. (The data is compiled and released after 24 hours.) The major business was contributed by gold amounting to Rs 1.

773 billion, followed by DJ of Rs 1.674 billion, SP500 Rs 1.000 billion, currencies through COTS Rs 764.437 million, WTI crude oil Rs 597.534 million, NSDQ100 Rs 383.932 million, platinum Rs 231.398 million, silver Rs 228.896 million, copper Rs 73.748 million, palladium Rs 70.631 million, brent crude oil Rs 10.424 million and natural gas Rs 9.469 million.

In agriculture 2 lots of wheat amounting to Rs 7.359 million and 6 lots of cotton amounting to Rs2.824 million were traded.

