Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited index closes at 3,910 points 19 June 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited ( PMEX )'s commodity index on Tuesday closed at 3,910 points.

The traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at Rs 14.692 billion and the number of lots traded was 13,185. (The data is compiled and released after 24 hours), said a press release on Wednesday.

Major business was contributed by NSDQ100 amounting to Rs 8.

619 billion, followed by DJ Rs 2.874 billion, gold Rs 1.318 billion, WTI crude oil RS 641.092 million, currencies through COTS Rs 611.231 million, silver Rs 266.687 million, SP500 Rs 229.884 million, platinum Rs 85.664 million, copper RS 27.752 million, Brent crude oil Rs 12.478 million and natural gas Rs 5.151 million.

In agriculture commodities, 20 lots of cotton amounting to Rs 10.315 million and 2 lots of wheat valued at Rs 8.259 million were traded.