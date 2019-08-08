Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited index closes at 3,992 points 08 Aug 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited (PMEX)'s commodity index on Wednesday closed at 3,992 points

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited ( PMEX )'s commodity index on Wednesday closed at 3,992 points.

The traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at Rs 105.617 billion and the number of lots traded was 91,548, said a PMEX press release on Thursday. (The data is compiled and released after 24 hours.

) The major business was contributed by NSDQ100 amounting to Rs 91.547 billion followed by gold worth Rs 7.729 billion, SP500 Rs 2.077 billion, WTI crude oil pf 1.961 billion, DJ Rs 781.404 million, currencies through COTS Rs 606.765 million, Silver Rs 508.285 million, Platinum Rs 253.292 million, natural gas Rs 79.222 million, copper Rs 63.845 million and brent crude oil Rs 9.018 million.

In agriculture, 5 lots of cotton amounting at Rs 2.304 million weretraded.