Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited index closes at 4097 points 16 Aug 2019

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 10:24 PM

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's commodity index on Thursday closed at 4,097 points

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's commodity index on Thursday closed at 4,097 points.

The traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at Rs 24.190 billion and the number of lots traded was 20,294 points, said PMEX release on Friday. (The data is compiled and released after 24 hours).

Major business was contributed by NSDQ100 amounting to Rs 9.

882 billion followed by gold Rs 6.442 billion, DJ Rs 4.010 billion, SP500 Rs 1.368 billion, WTI crude oil Rs 996.287 million, currencies through COTS Rs 810.687 million, silver Rs 321.297 million, platinum Rs 256.294 million, natural gas Rs 45.425 million, copper Rs 44.688 million and brent crude oil Rs 11.923 million.In agriculture, 5 lots of wheat valuedat Rs 18.605 million and 14 lots of cotton amounting at Rs 6.618 million were traded.

