UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited Index Closes At 4,085 Points 22 Aug 2019

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 09:10 PM

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited index closes at 4,085 points 22 Aug 2019

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited (PMEX)'s commodity index on Wednesday closed at 4,085 points

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited (PMEX)'s commodity index on Wednesday closed at 4,085 points.

The traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at Rs 5.321billion and the number of lots traded was 9,000, said a press release on Thursday.

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to Rs 1.493 billion, followed by Silver Rs 1.

168 billion, crude oil Rs 830.418 million, currencies through COTS Rs 517.124 million, Brent crude oil Rs 468.511 million, copper Rs 318.229 million, natural gas Rs236.459 million, platinum Rs228.620 million DJ Rs23.227 million, SP500 Rs22.844 million, NSDQ100 Rs 10.991 million and palladium Rs 3.678 million. In agriculture, 2 lots of wheat amounting to Rs 7.241 million and 6 lots of cotton amounting to Rs 2.829 million were traded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Agriculture Oil Gas PMEX Gold Silver Cotton Wheat Billion Million

Recent Stories

Second Person in Spain Dies From Listeriosis as Nu ..

6 minutes ago

130 power pilferers held in a day

6 minutes ago

Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab retrieves sta ..

6 minutes ago

US Questions China's 'Interference' in Vietnam EEZ ..

11 minutes ago

Delegation of HRCP calls on Governor Balochistan

11 minutes ago

Protests in Hong Kong Unlikely to Wane as Sides Ye ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.