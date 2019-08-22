Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited index closes at 4,085 points 22 Aug 2019

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited (PMEX)'s commodity index on Wednesday closed at 4,085 points

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited ( PMEX )'s commodity index on Wednesday closed at 4,085 points.

The traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at Rs 5.321billion and the number of lots traded was 9,000, said a press release on Thursday.

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to Rs 1.493 billion, followed by Silver Rs 1.

168 billion, crude oil Rs 830.418 million, currencies through COTS Rs 517.124 million, Brent crude oil Rs 468.511 million, copper Rs 318.229 million, natural gas Rs236.459 million, platinum Rs228.620 million DJ Rs23.227 million, SP500 Rs22.844 million, NSDQ100 Rs 10.991 million and palladium Rs 3.678 million. In agriculture, 2 lots of wheat amounting to Rs 7.241 million and 6 lots of cotton amounting to Rs 2.829 million were traded.