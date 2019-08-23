Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited index closes at 4066 points 23 Aug 2019

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited (PMEX)'s commodity index on Friday closed at 4,066 points

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited ( PMEX )'s commodity index on Friday closed at 4,066 points.

The traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at Rs7.039 billion and the number of lots traded was 9,007,(The data is compiled and released after 24 hours.), said a press release on Friday.

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to Rs1.781 billion, followed by DJ Rs1.777 billion, crude oil Rs1.062 billion, currencies through COTS Rs 906.864 million, SP500 Rs 522.602 million, NSDQ100 Rs 460.107 million, platinum Rs 275.717 million, Silver Rs 130.197 million, copper Rs 88.319 million, natural gas Rs 25.406 million and Brent crude oil Rs 8.181 million. In agriculture commodities one lot of cotton amounting to Rs0.473 million was traded.