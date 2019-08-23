UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited Index Closes At 4066 Points 23 Aug 2019

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 06:59 PM

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited index closes at 4066 points 23 Aug 2019

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited (PMEX)'s commodity index on Friday closed at 4,066 points

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited (PMEX)'s commodity index on Friday closed at 4,066 points.

The traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at Rs7.039 billion and the number of lots traded was 9,007,(The data is compiled and released after 24 hours.), said a press release on Friday.

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to Rs1.781 billion, followed by DJ Rs1.777 billion, crude oil Rs1.062 billion, currencies through COTS Rs 906.864 million, SP500 Rs 522.602 million, NSDQ100 Rs 460.107 million, platinum Rs 275.717 million, Silver Rs 130.197 million, copper Rs 88.319 million, natural gas Rs 25.406 million and Brent crude oil Rs 8.181 million. In agriculture commodities one lot of cotton amounting to Rs0.473 million was traded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Agriculture Oil Gas PMEX Gold Silver Cotton Billion Million

Recent Stories

Lead pollution in Zambia town a public health 'eme ..

1 minute ago

Spanish ship arrives in Italy to take in 15 rescue ..

1 minute ago

3000 litres of diesel seized in Karachi

1 minute ago

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiris

2 minutes ago

Russia Should Have Dialogue With G7 Countries - Ge ..

8 minutes ago

Postings, transfers in Sindh police

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.