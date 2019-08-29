UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited Index Closes At 4,164 Points 29 Aug 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited (PMEX)'s commodity index on Wednesday closed at 4,164 points.

The traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at Rs 9.478 billion and the number of lots traded was 8,269, said a press release on Thursday. (The data is compiled and released after 24 hours.) The major business was contributed by gold amounting to Rs 4.

621 billion followed by currencies through COTS Rs 1.513 billion, WTI crude oil Rs 730.882 million, silver Rs 644.664 million, platinum Rs 578.850 million, NSDQ100 Rs 506.406 million, DJ Rs 447.006 million, copper Rs 289.374 million, SP500 Rs 57.356 million, palladium Rs 45.945 million, natural gas Rs 33.437 million and Brent crude oil Rs 10.226 million.

In agriculture, two lots of wheat valued at Rs 7.396 million and fourlots of cotton amounting to Rs 1.837 million were traded.

