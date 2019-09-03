Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited index closes at 4120 points 03 Sep 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) : Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited ( PMEX )'s commodity index on Monday closed at 4,120 points.

The traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at Rs 4.023 billion and the number of lots traded was 5,237, said a press release on Tuesday. (The data is compiled and released after 24 hours.

) Major business was contributed by gold amounting to Rs 1.641 billion, followed by currencies through COTS Rs 476.041 million, WTI crude oil Rs 420.825 million, platinum Rs 412.580 million, silver Rs 381.764 million, DJ Rs 358.320 million, NSDQ100 Rs 262.113 million, palladium Rs 23.842 million, copper Rs 23.084 million, natural gas Rs 11.601 million, SP500Rs 9.122 million and Brent crude oil Rs 2.580 million.