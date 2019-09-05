Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited index closes at 4214 points 05 Sep 2019

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited (PMEX)'s commodity index on Wednesday closed at 4,214 points

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) : Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited ( PMEX )'s commodity index on Wednesday closed at 4,214 points.

The traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at Rs7.744 billion and the number of lots traded was 9,172, said a press release here on Thursday. (The date is compiled and released after 24 hours.) Major business was contributed by gold amounting to Rs3.

160 billion, followed by currencies through COTS Rs 1.377 billion, WTI crude oil Rs 972.811 million, platinum Rs 666.709 million, silver Rs 590.067 million, NSDQ100 Rs 378.615 million, DJ Rs 234.064 million, copper Rs 179.015 million, natural gas Rs 68.779 million, SP500 Rs 57.201 million, palladium Rs 48.482 million and Brent crude oil Rs 10.872 million.

In agriculture, seven lots of cotton amounting to Rs 11.366 million andtwo lots of wheat amounting to Rs 7.139 million were traded.