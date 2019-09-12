Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited index closes at 4220 points 11 Sep 2019

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's commodity index closed at 4,220 points

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) : Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's commodity index closed at 4,220 points.

The traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at 4.857 billion and the number of lots traded was 7,150, said a press release on Wednesday.

The major business was contributed by gold amounting to Rs 2.

658 billion, followed by WTI crude oil Rs 815.255 million, currencies through COTS Rs 362.016 million, platinum Rs 290.659 million, NSDQ100 Rs 279.039 million, silver Rs 164.479 million, DJ Rs 163.538 million, natural gas Rs 52.275 million, SP500 Rs34.836 million, copper Rs 27.437 million and Brent crude oil Rs 9.041 million.

In agriculture four lots of cotton amounting at Rs 1.856 million were traded.