UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited Index Closes At 4220 Points 11 Sep 2019

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 12:02 AM

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited index closes at 4220 points 11 Sep 2019

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's commodity index closed at 4,220 points

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's commodity index closed at 4,220 points.

The traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at 4.857 billion and the number of lots traded was 7,150, said a press release on Wednesday.

The major business was contributed by gold amounting to Rs 2.

658 billion, followed by WTI crude oil Rs 815.255 million, currencies through COTS Rs 362.016 million, platinum Rs 290.659 million, NSDQ100 Rs 279.039 million, silver Rs 164.479 million, DJ Rs 163.538 million, natural gas Rs 52.275 million, SP500 Rs34.836 million, copper Rs 27.437 million and Brent crude oil Rs 9.041 million.

In agriculture four lots of cotton amounting at Rs 1.856 million were traded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Agriculture Oil Gas PMEX Gold Silver Cotton Billion Million

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak lauds UAE leadership&#039;s sup ..

48 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi DoE, State Grid Corporation of China set ..

48 minutes ago

Mexico injects another $5 bn into ailing Pemex

40 seconds ago

US approves sale of F-35 fighters to Poland

41 seconds ago

Team Abu Dhabi&#039;s Al Qemzi aims to clinch F2 W ..

1 hour ago

DoE enters strategic partnership with Etihad Aviat ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.