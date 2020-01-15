Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited index closes at 4435 points 15 Jan 2020

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 09:18 PM

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's commodity index on Tuesday closed at 4,435 points

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's commodity index on Tuesday closed at 4,435 points.

The traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at Rs 4.542 billion and the number of lots traded was 7,278, said PMEX press release on Wednesday. (The data is compiled and released after 24 hours.) Major business was contributed by gold amounting to Rs 1.

860 billion, followed by NSDQ100 Rs 668.386 million, crude oil Rs 451.306 million, silver Rs 409.838 million, DJ Rs 362.608 million, platinum Rs 282.160 million, currencies through COTS Rs 241.977 million, palladium Rs 97.298 million, natural gas Rs 77.006 million, SP500 Rs 36.134 million, brent crude oil Rs 34.491 million and copper Rs 21.279 million.

In agriculture commodities 4 lots of cotton amounting to Rs 2.213 million were traded.

