Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited index closes at 4431 points 16 Jan 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) Limited's commodity index on Wednesday closed at 4,431 points.

The traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at Rs 4.796 billion and the number of lots traded was 7,318 points. (The data is compiled and released after 24 hours).

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to Rs 1.386 billion, followed by platinum Rs 1.106 billion, NSDQ100 Rs 646.

195 million, silver Rs 515.748 million, crude oil Rs 445.943 million, DJ Rs 215.359 million, currencies through COTS Rs 207.410 million, copper Rs105.761 million, palladium Rs 66.554 million, natural gas Rs 54.935 million, SP500 Rs 41.235 million and brent crude oil Rs 4.757 million.

In agriculture commodities 18 lots of cotton amounting to Rs 9.859 million, one lot of Soybean amounting to Rs 7.274 million and one lot of wheat amounting to Rs 4.418 million was traded.